First time homeowner holds Bible burying ceremony for new home in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A first-time homeowner laid a solid foundation Tuesday with a Bible burying ceremony on the ground the home will be built.
Patricia Tyson is the first homeowner in her family, thanks to Neighborworks Columbus.
"Deuteronomy 6 and 10 says I will give you houses you didn't build and fill them with goodly things. So, that's my scripture that I'm standing on for my home and I'm just grateful and thankful," said Tyson.
Tyson’s church introduced her and members of the church to Neighborworks last year by way of a homebuyer’s seminar. The seminar jump-started her journey to home ownership.
