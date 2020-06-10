Funeral arrangements announced for 7-year-old car crash victim in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a seven-year-old girl who died in a car crash in Columbus last week.
Mariah Lewis died after she was partially ejected from her father’s car during the accident on Macon Road. A graveside service will be at noon Thursday, June 11 at Green Acres Cemetery.
Mariah’s father is facing several charges as a result of the accident, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and damage to property.
