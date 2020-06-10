Ga. State Senator Ed Harbison reelected; plans to introduce hate crime bill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia State Senator Ed Harbison, who represents District 15, has been reelected to serve another term.
Harbison has served as state senator for nearly 30 years. However, it was a tight race between Harbison and his opponent Teddy Reese.
He said is spite of everything going on locally and nationally with the Black Lives Matters movement, he has intentions to introduce a new hate crime bill. Harbison said Georgia has a hate crime bill at one time, but the state Supreme Court ruled it was unconstitutional.
"Everyone feels that now is the time to establish a hate crime bill in the state of Georgia,” said Harbison. “Now remember, we have passed that bill before, but it was kicked out because of constitutionality questions. But I think right now we are in a place where we need to reassert that and establish it to make sure that this time it sticks. Make sure we word it correctly and be thorough because hate crimes will not be tolerated."
Harbison said Georgia is one of four states without a hate crime law.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.