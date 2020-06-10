2 incumbents reelected for the Muscogee County School Board

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two incumbents on the Muscogee County School Board reclaimed their positions in Tuesday’s election.
In District 3, Vanessa Jackson will continue her role on the school board with 69 percent of the vote. Sherrie Aaron received 31 percent of the vote with 100 percent of the precincts reporting.
Cathy Williams won in the race against Walter Taylor, for the District 7 seat. Taylor ended the received 37 percent of the vote compared to Williams’ 63 percent.
