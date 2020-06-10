Infant found dead following Amber Alert, father arrested

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KLTV) -UPDATE: An Amber Alert has been discontinued after an infant was found dead in the backseat of a submerged vehicle in the Red River.
According to Gainesville police, around 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, the Gainesville Police Department received information on the location of Jeremy Brown. Officers were immediately dispatched to the Red River at Interstate 35. Upon arrival, Jeremy Brown was located in the river next to an overturned vehicle that was submerged.
Police said Jeremy Brown was removed from the river and medical personnel were on scene to assess him for any injuries. He was taken into custody on the warrant issued earlier in the day.
The vehicle was removed from the river and an infant was located inside the vehicle in a car seat. The family has been notified of this information and a positive identification is pending.
Gainesville police said the investigation is still ongoing.
PREVIOUS: An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-month-old Gainesville girl believed to be in grave or immediate danger.
Lyrik Aliyana Brown is said to weigh 15 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She has a birthmark behind her right knee.
She was last seen wearing a yellow onesie, with hearts and flowers.
Officials believe Lyrik is with 30-year-old, Jeremy Nathanial Brown. Brown is 5′11″, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls decal and black and white Nike shoes.
The suspect vehicle is described as a 2011 Volkswagon Jetta with Texas, temporary tags: 554 32b6.
Brown was last heard from in Gainesville, Texas.
Anyone with information on Lyrik or Brown is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department.
