Jon Ossoff to face David Perdue for U.S. Senate in general election

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Democrat Jon Ossoff will face Republican Senator David Perdue for U.S. Senate in the general election.
Ossoff carries 51 percent of the votes in the U.S. Senate Democratic primary. His opponents include former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and former lieutenant governor candidate Sarah Riggs Amico.
Tomlinson is in second with 15 percent of the vote. She is thanking supporters and calling for unity against Perdue.
"Stay tuned, stay interested, stay engaged,” said Tomlinson. “Your state and your country need you right now. So, thank you for your citizenry. It's just very, very important in this day and time."
"My commitment is to protect the voting rights of every single Georgian, whether they voted for me or voted for somebody else,” Ossoff said. “This is about the principle of the right to vote. And once all of these votes are counted and we have confidence they have been counted properly, then we can talk about next steps."
Tomlinson won the majority of the vote in Muscogee County.
