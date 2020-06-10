Lower Humidity to End the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some showers and storms will move through this evening as a cold front sweeps through the Southeast. With the passage of this front comes much drier air bringing an end to the oppressive humidity we have seen over the past several days. For Thursday and Friday, expect lots of sunshine, lower humidity with highs around 90 and lows in the 60s. By the weekend, we will transition to a more summer-like pattern with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s with the possibility of a few pop-up afternoon showers and storms.