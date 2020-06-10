Muscogee Co. board of elections addresses voting issues across the county

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hours after the polls closed Tuesday for Georgia’s General Primary Election, some voters still remained in line to vote in Muscogee County, where precincts were ordered open two hours later.
The long lines were seen not only in Columbus, but also in Atlanta, which has prompted state officials to open an investigation.
Canaan Baptist Church was one of the packed precincts in the Chattahoochee Valley with lines of people wrapped around the building, waiting to get inside to vote.
Nancy Boren, director of Muscogee County Elections and Registration, said she accepts full responsibility for the problems voters faced Tuesday.
“It’s just one of those issues," said Boren. “When you have new equipment and new things that people are not accustomed to, people are going to be nervous. Part of that is understanding those concerns and supporting those workers.”
Poll volunteers like Aslene Florence passed out water bottles and snacks to ease the tension on the 95 degrees hot summer day. She said she understands the frustrations of voters, some of whom were turned away even after waiting in line for three hours.
“Some voters had their registration places designated, but when they got there, they were unable to vote," Florence said. "But they were giving them paper ballots then sending them to another location.”
Another big issue, according to Marquees “Skinny” Averett, was the state’s brand new voting machines
“When I got here, I was told there were six machines originally that could check people in a sense, but then someone came at 11 o’clock and took four machines to repair them and never came back," he said. "We have been operating with two machines since then.”
To supplement the lack of voting machines, some voters like Nicole Jones, were asked to use paper ballots as a fallback.
“You know when Bush was being elected, they used paper ballots and some of those paper ballots got lost," she said. “So, its like, okay, where did they go? So that’s why I’m concerned because all we have is paper ballots.”
