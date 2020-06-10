One dead after motorcycle, SUV crash near 13th Street in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person has died after a motorcycle accident near 13th Street in Phenix City on Tuesday, June 9.
Police arrived on the scene and discovered a collision between a motorcycle and SUV near 13th Street at 7th Avenue around 6 p.m.
Both drivers were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown in Columbus.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital. The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released pending notification to the family.
The Phenix City Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit continues to investigate the crash.
