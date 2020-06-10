One More Days of Storms and Mugginess Before a Dose of Dry Sunshine

The cold front moves through overnight, bringing some dry sunshine and relief from the humidity for Thursday. Though the muggy air will fade away, temperatures will still manage to climb to the upper 80s and low 90s over the next week. For the weekend, a few isolated showers and storms are possible during the heat of the day thanks to the front stalling out on the East Coast, but many of us will stay hot and dry. Next week, the weather pattern looks a little unsettled again as an upper-level area of low pressure hangs out near the Southeast, bringing a chance of hit-or-miss storms around each afternoon and evening. Nothing too unusual for summertime though!