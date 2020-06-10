One More Days of Storms and Mugginess Before a Dose of Dry Sunshine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday marks the final day this week that we have to deal with lingering oppressive humidity from Cristobal before a cold front comes through, ushering in a much-needed dose of refreshing, drier air. For today, we will still see showers and storms around beginning later this morning and sticking around through the evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with a damaging wind threat, small hail, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning all on the table. Despite the high rain chances today, breaks of sunshine will keep us on the steamy side with highs in the upper 80s.
The cold front moves through overnight, bringing some dry sunshine and relief from the humidity for Thursday. Though the muggy air will fade away, temperatures will still manage to climb to the upper 80s and low 90s over the next week. For the weekend, a few isolated showers and storms are possible during the heat of the day thanks to the front stalling out on the East Coast, but many of us will stay hot and dry. Next week, the weather pattern looks a little unsettled again as an upper-level area of low pressure hangs out near the Southeast, bringing a chance of hit-or-miss storms around each afternoon and evening. Nothing too unusual for summertime though!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.