Opelika police investigating allegation that officer used a racial slur

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Command staff at the Opelika Police Department are looking into an allegation made against one of their officers stating that the officer used a racial slur.
An internal investigation was launched immediately by OPD’s Internal Affairs and the Director of Human Resources for the City of Opelika after learning of the allegation into behavior the police department says is “unacceptable” on May 29.
Police say that once the investigation is complete, a course of action will be determined.
They are not commenting on the specifics of the allegation or the investigation.
The Opelika Police Department released a statement saying, in part:
