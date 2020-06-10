Phoebe eases COVID-19 visitation restrictions

“For everyone’s safety, we have to avoid having an ER waiting room crowded with patients and their family members. Additionally, in Albany, we will be making some facility modifications in our ER which will provide more space and allow us to resume limited visitation. We hope that construction will be finished by the end of July. Until then, for the safety of our patients, visitors, staff and community, we will stick with our current policy and will continue to stay in close communication with families who are unable to be with a loved one in the ER,” said Dr. James Black, Phoebe Putney Health System medical director for emergency services.