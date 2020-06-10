SafeHouse Ministries in Columbus remembers homeless man found deceased along the Riverwalk

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - SafeHouse Ministries in Columbus honored a homeless man who was recently found dead.
Friends and acquaintances showed their love for Ricky Belwood Wednesday. The 54-year-old was found dead on the Riverwalk in Uptown Columbus June 1.
The group said prayers in his honor, kind words, and talked about good memories they had of Ricky.
"Loss has to be dealt with and people are grieving,” said Neil Richardson, executive director of SafeHouse Ministries. “And it hurts to lose a friend, and so we needed a chance to grieve and we wanted to celebrate also. So, this was a chance to do both, and so it kind of healed some hearts hopefully today, and it recognized Ricky."
Anyone with information on Belwood’s death is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit at 706-225-4469.
