Suspect wanted in Columbus for burglary at childcare center on Hamilton Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Columbus for burglary at a childcare center.
The incidents happened June 6 and June 9 at Childcare Network on Hamilton Road.
According to the Columbus Police Department, the suspect entered the business and stole several food and linen items during the first incident. Police said he is also suspected in a second burglary at the center in which a microwave was stolen.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4382.
