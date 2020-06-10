Suspect wanted in Columbus for stealing car from gas station on Flat Rock Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Columbus for stealing a car from a gas station.
The incident happened June 4 at Zelmo’s on Flat Rock Road. A white 2016 Acura TLX with license plate CLV5027 was stolen.
According to the Columbus Police Department, the suspect stole the car from a gas pump while the owner of the car was inside the store. Police warn not to approach the suspect or the vehicle as there was a gun inside the car. The suspect may be armed.
Anyone with information the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4337.
