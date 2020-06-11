Auburn pitcher Tanner Burns selected in 1st round of MLB Draft

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2020 MLB Draft got underway Wednesday evening and another Auburn player was taken in the first round.
Junior right-handed pitcher Tanner Burns was selected with the 36th overall pick by the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, becoming the third Auburn player under Butch Thompson to go in the first round of the draft. The Decatur, Alabama, native becomes Auburn’s ninth first-round selection all-time.
In his Auburn career, Burns posted a 2.86 earned run average to go along with a 14-9 record in 37 appearances.
In a shortened 2020 season due to the coronavirus, Burns tallied 32 strikeouts in just over 22 innings. He’d recorded a 3-1 record and posted a 2.42 ERA.
According to the program, Auburn has had at least one player selected in the Major League Baseball draft in every season dating back to 1975.
