Connecticut murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Troup Co., Ga.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A murder suspect in Middletown, Conn. has been arrested in Troup County, Ga. after leading authorities on a high-speed chase.
After running the tag of a 2015 Toyota Camry while sitting on I-85 near mile marker 18 in Troup County at approximately 7:25 p.m., a Troup County sheriff’s deputy found that the vehicle was listed as wanted for murder in Connecticut. The suspected driver was wanted for murder, home invasion and risk of injury to a minor.
The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver fled and began a high-speed chase.
The deputy successfully performed a PIT maneuver, ending the chase. The driver, William Bigaud Jr., was subsequently arrested.
Authorities confirmed that Bigaud was wanted by the Middletown, Conn. Police Department for murder, home invasion and risk of injury to a minor. He is also charged locally with felony fleeing and attempting to elude and being a fugitive from justice.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
