COURT: Child molestation suspect reportedly knew victim was 13 while engaged in relationship

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Court testimony revealed that a man charged with statutory rape, child molestation and more reportedly knew that the victim was underage while engaging in an alleged consensual sexual relationship with her.
In his initial Recorder’s Court hearing, testimony stated that the victim’s mother heard about Willis’ alleged relationship with her daughter and confronted him. When asked if he knew she was just 13 years old, Willis reportedly replied that at one point he thought she was 19, but implied later learning her true age.
The victim’s mother also reported that she found five sexually explicit videos of her daughter and Willis on her phone. She then took her daughter to be tested for pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. She tested positive for one STD.
Detectives also reported that Willis allegedly threatened the victim’s mother with phone calls and had his girlfriend show up to the mother’s place of business and threaten her with bodily harm.
Willis also allegedly went to the victim’s home at one point, dragged her out of the house and beat her because he thought she cheated on him.
Willis’ case was bound over to Superior Court who will determine if bonds will be set.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.