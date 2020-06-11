COVID-19 cases increase in Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the West Central Health District, a lack of social distancing and Georgia’s state reopening could be the reason COVID-19 numbers have increased in certain areas of the Chattahoochee valley.
In just three days Muscogee County’s cases jumped from 808 cases to 919, and Chattahoochee County increased from 172 to 232.
“Normally, the increases are only around 20 for some of the larger counties or just maybe five or six in smaller counties. Some don’t go up at all,” said Pamela Kirkland, public information officer at the West Central Health District.
Kirkland said another explanation for increases in coronavirus cases could be more testing availability. As cases increase, she said it’s important to continue following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations..
“Remember to keep distance from other people, remember to use your mask, remember to wash your hands when you get home from wherever you’ve been," said Kirkland.
Kirkland said although it seems normal outside, there is still a pandemic going on and people are still getting sick and testing positive.
