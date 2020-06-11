Georgia National Fairgrounds reopening, planning ahead for Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter are getting ready to reopen and are starting to think ahead to October’s Georgia National Fair.
Events scheduled on or after July 1 will be allowed to conduct business, as long as they adhere to guidelines from the State of Georgia and the CDC.
Suggestions for events being held on the fairgrounds include six foot social distancing, wearing a mask at a public gathering or event. Individuals who have felt sick or experienced COVID-19 symptoms within 24 hours are asked not to attend events at the fairgrounds.
They will also be providing sanitizing stations throughout the areas and barns on the property.
Officials also announcing that the Georgia National Fair will be held Oct. 8 to 18. Guidelines for families will be made and released throughout the next several weeks.
