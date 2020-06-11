Market Days coming back to Broadway in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A favorite spring and summertime event in Uptown Columbus that had to be called off during the COVID-19 pandemic is making its return.
Market Days on Broadway will begin their 2020 season on Saturday, June 20.
In order to make sure that everyone remains safe and healthy, they will be enforcing social distancing guidelines.
Market Days features handmade crafts, products and food items produced by local vendors in the Chattahoochee Valley with booths stretched all the way down Broadway every Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m.
