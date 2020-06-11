Mayor of Smiths Station announces run for reelection

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The mayor of Smiths Station announced plans to seek reelection.
Mayor Bubba Copeland said he still has a lot of exciting plans in the works for the community.
Since holding office as mayor of Smiths Station, Copeland has accomplished many things, but most importantly, brought the community closer together in the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes that tore through Lee County in 2019.
He said it’s an honor to serve his community and he hopes to continue doing just that.
"I truly believe we have done a lot in four years,” said Copeland. “I don't think God is done with me... You know, I was called into this office to take care of some things and do what is best for the City of Smith's Station and continue to grow."
Copeland credits his staff for a successful first term as mayor. Copeland is currently running unopposed.
