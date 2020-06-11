METRA offering free shuttle to Health and Human Services centers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus residents who need to visit Health and Human Services centers in the Fountain City but do not have a way to get there can soon take advantage of a free shuttle service.
Beginning July 1, METRA Transit System will operate a free shuttle to health and human services centers on Comer Ave. and Veterans Pkwy.
The trips are being offered on a first come, first serve basis and must be scheduled between two and 24 hours in advance.
Riders must receive a pass from the Health Department for return trips.
The shuttle runs Monday through Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
To schedule a shuttle ride beginning June 30, call 706-225-4581.
