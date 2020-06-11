Mostly Dry & Hot Days Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Now that the cold front has moved into the area, drier air has taken over and lower humidity is settling in. We will enjoy a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky for Friday and the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. I’m mentioning a slight chance of showers Friday and Sunday, but most will end up staying dry. For next week, we will look for highs in the lower 90s with a mix of clouds and sunshine as we head through the week. By next weekend, highs could be approaching the mid 90s and I don’t see any major chances of rain in our forecast once we get past Sunday.