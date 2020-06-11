Phenix City leaders stand unified with community against injustice

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City is one of the first government entities in the Chattahoochee Valley that’s making a statement regarding discrimination in any form.
By joining together Thursday afternoon, they want the public to know, that together, they will get through this troubling time.
Phenix City leaders such as Police Chief Ray Smith, Mayor Eddie Lowe, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor, and many more gathered at the Phenix City Amphitheater to make a joint statement as a community against police violence and in support of peaceful protests.
“We don’t have to rewrite a policy for what happened in Minneapolis won’t happen here," said Smith. "It’s been in the policy.”
In the audience, more than 30 ministers and over 100 community members gathered under the scorching sun to hear the words of Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church pastor, Rev. Noble Williams. In his speech, he focused on the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. He said now more then ever, the Phenix City community needs to band together.
“I think that if we come together at a table of brotherhood, we can eliminate these types of incidents,” Williams said.
Other keynote speakers like Randy Wilkes, Phenix City Schools superintendent, also gave his perspective on what needs to be done to end the ongoing battle of racial injustice.
“Love our neighbors as we do ourselves," Wilkes said. "If we will do that, there would be a lot of corrections in the community, in the society, and the world as a whole.”
As a tribute to Floyd’s death, Lowe asked the audience to observe his life with eight minutes of silence – about the same amount of time Floyd suffered a knee to his neck by a police officer that ultimately resulted in his death.
“We wanted to do something to show that we are here in this community," Lowe said. "We are unified and will continue to be unified and put forth those efforts to continue to have unity.”
The mayor of Phenix City said one way he plans to further help the community navigate these times is by gathering together all city and county leaders and having quarterly meetings about how they can negate troublesome events and better serve the public.
