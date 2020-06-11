So Long, Humidity!

Overall, lots of sunshine around for the next week with a few clouds here and there. Rain chances look next to none apart from some isolated showers Friday and over the weekend as the incoming front stalls out over the East Coast. Most of us will stay on the dry and hot side though. Despite the drier air settling in for the long-haul, afternoons will still be hot in the low 90s. Even into next week, rain chances are still trending on the lower side of things. We’ll keep you posted if that changes, but for now, enjoy this refreshing dose of drier air!