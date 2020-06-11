Suspect wanted in Columbus for stealing money from convenience store register

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Columbus for theft.
The incident happened June 4 at One Stop convenience store on Warm Spring Springs Road.
According to the Columbus Police Department, the suspect entered the store and stole money from the cash register.
The suspect is described a male with a thin build and short hair. He was wearing a purple or burgundy shirt, gray pants, and a multi-colored mask with designs on it. The suspect got into a black Nissan, possibly an Altima, with a license plate that possibly had the letter G and number 4 on it.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4293.
