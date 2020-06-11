Toyia Tucker elected to Columbus City Council

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - She is one of the youngest candidates to be elected to Columbus City Council, and come January she will be the only Black female.
Toyia Tucker will be representing district four with 67 percent of the vote. Not only does Tucker plan to bring a new and unique perspective to Columbus City Council, but she also is continuing her work demanding change.
As she prepares to take her seat in January, she will be one of the youngest members, one of three black councilors and the lone black female. She said this victory is for her daughter.
“Well, me winning this is saying you can be whatever you want to be," Tucker said.
Alongside her duties to the city, Tucker will continue her activism in the community as a lifetime member of the NAACP. In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police, Tucker and two others worked to make other voices heard.
“[We] just put on the most successful peace rally we have ever seen in Columbus, Georgia," she said.
She said now is the time for change.
“I couldn’t watch the video of George Floyd. I couldn’t watch the video of Ahmaud [Arbery]," Tucker said.
On Election Day, Tucker sat in the crowd in Columbus City Council not knowing if she would win the race, but listening to the public’s concerns. One of those being a request for a citizens review board to hold law enforcement accountable. She said it is all about accountability.
“If I’m doing something wrong as a councilor I want you to let me know," Tucker said. "If you’re doing something wrong as a police officer, I want to be able to let you know.”
Here is one lesson though Tucker said she recently learned and wants everyone to think about.
“A teacher can do something bad, one teacher, but we just put it on that one teacher. We don’t say all teachers are bad. However, if one cop does one bad thing, everybody is a dirty cop,” Tucker said. “If you’ve got one bad apple, just take it out, take it out.”
Tucker also ran in a special election to see who will hold the seat for the rest of this year, those results are not yet finalized.
