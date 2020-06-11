Troup County’s annual Fireworks Show event postponed

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show event has been postponed due to continuous coronavirus precautions and restrictions.
The fireworks show will take place Saturday, August 8, 2020. The decision was made by county officials to prioritize the safety and well being of the public.
The rescheduled event will serve as a back-to-school kick off to wish students, teachers, and families well during the upcoming school year. The county hopes to offer traditional activities during the event unless otherwise noted by further restrictions.
The event will take place at the Pyne Road Park and is sponsored by Jackson Services. Admission is $10 per vehicle.
