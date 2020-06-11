7-year-old Columbus car crash victim laid to rest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A seven-year-old girl who died in a car crash in Columbus last week was laid to rest Thursday.
Authorities said Mariah Lewis died after she was partially ejected from her father’s car during the accident on Macon Road. A graveside service was held at noon at Green Acres Cemetery.
Mariah’s father, Marcus Lewis, is facing a number of charges as result of the accident, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and damage to property.
