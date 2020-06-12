Columbus mayor announces plan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on playgrounds, recreational fields

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson announced Friday that COVID-19 restrictions on city playgrounds and recreational fields will be lifted.
Playgrounds and recreational fields will be reopened, but plans for any organized activities must be submitted to Parks and Recreation and be approved to ensure adherence to the governor’s requirements for amateur sports. The order can be found here.
Indoor facilities will remain closed for the time being. The city will reevaluate the status of COVID-19 in Muscogee County June 30.
For those who intend to use the fields or courts for organized activity, email an outline of your plans to observe the requirements established by the governor’s order to Carson Revell with Parks and Recreation at CRevell@columbusga.org.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.