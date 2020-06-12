Columbus police searching for runaway teen last seen near Double Churches Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a runaway teen.
Takiah (Kiah) Morten, 15, was last seen May 25 near Double Churches Road at around 12:05 a.m.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray leggings, and black sneakers. Takiah is 5’0” and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Takiah’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
