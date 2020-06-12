Enrichment Services partners with Georgia Power for drive-thru assistance program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A ribbon cutting was held Friday for a nonprofit organization that’s partnering with Georgia Power for a unique initiative to provide clients with services without contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Enrichment Services Program in Columbus held a drive-thru service for those who need assistance with utilities, rent, food, and other resources. Those in attendance included Congressman Sanford Bishop.
"It will allow us to still provide services while being safe amongst the COVID 19 virus and helps to stop the spread of the virus by eliminating that face-to-face interaction." Said Jamie Thomas, director of community services.
The station is located at the former site of the Georgia Power customer service center on Veterans Parkway.
