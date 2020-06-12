Hot & Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into our weekend, we will deal with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the lower 90s. There will be enough moisture around for us to mention the risk of a passing shower or storm, but a large majority of folks will stay dry. I’m only putting the rain coverage at 10%. A stalled out system sitting on the East Coast will throw more clouds and a slightly better chance of rain our way early next week, so we’ll see the temperatures backing off to the mid 80s in spots with the better chance of rain Monday and Tuesday. Even then, we expect most folks to stay dry. We’ll trend toward some drier days Wednesday and Thursday with the heat really starting to build - and that stalled out system finally moving out - by late in the week and next weekend with some low and mid 90s back for highs. I caution that the forecast early next week might still see some changes since these kinds of systems - upper level lows - can be hard to nail down. Stay tuned!