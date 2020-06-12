Landmark 25th season of ‘The Bachelor’ to feature first African-American lead

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WTVM) - For the first time in 25 seasons of ‘The Bachelor,’ an African-American man will be asking, ‘Will you accept this rose?’
Matt James, a 28-year-old real estate broker living in New York City, was initially cast as a suitor on the upcoming season of ‘The Bachelorette’ starring Clare Crawley.
After the COVID-19 pandemic halted production on Crawley’s season of ‘The Bachelorette,’ ABC Entertainment President Kasey Burke says they were given the opportunity to get to know James and agree that he was the right choice to lead the series’ momentous 25th season.
“We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience. This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him,” said Burke.
The North Carolina native majored in economics at Wake Forest University where he played wide receiver for the football team before moving on to play professional football. He now lives in New York City where his passion for food and giving back led to the creation of an organization that engages kids from underserved communities in physical and mental wellness.
PEOPLE reported in March that the cast of suitors on Crawley’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’ would be restructured when it resumed production, so it remains unclear if James will remain on that cast.
Rachel Lindsay made history as the first, and so far only, African-American lead on any show in the ‘Bachelor’ franchise when she helmed ‘The Bachelorette’s 13th season in 2017. The ‘Bachelor’ franchise has, to date, seen 24 seasons of ‘The Bachelor,’ 15 seasons of ‘The Bachelorette,’ at least six spin-off shows and one more spin-off reportedly in production. Lindsay and James will mark the only two African-American leads in the franchise’s history.
Season 25 of ‘The Bachelor’ is scheduled to premiere in 2021.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.