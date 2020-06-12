Mostly Sunny and Dry Weather Dominating the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wrapping up the week on an unusually pleasant note for June with low humidity across the Chattahoochee Valley. Plenty of sunshine to go around today, too! The same front that brought us this dose of drier air is now parked out along the East Coast, and will be a focal point for showers and storms through the weekend. High pressure has built in behind the front over our area though, so overall most of us will stay dry apart from a stray shower or storm (10-20% coverage) today through Sunday.