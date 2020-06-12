Mostly Sunny and Dry Weather Dominating the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wrapping up the week on an unusually pleasant note for June with low humidity across the Chattahoochee Valley. Plenty of sunshine to go around today, too! The same front that brought us this dose of drier air is now parked out along the East Coast, and will be a focal point for showers and storms through the weekend. High pressure has built in behind the front over our area though, so overall most of us will stay dry apart from a stray shower or storm (10-20% coverage) today through Sunday.
An upper-level disturbance will build over the Carolinas early next week, keeping wet weather to our east with more dry air filtering in on the backside of it into the Chattahoochee Valley. Hence, the weather pattern looks dry and sunny overall next week with pleasant mornings in the 60s and hot—but not too humid—afternoons in the low 90s. So not much in the way of significant rain chances in the foreseeable future.
