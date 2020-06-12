Tuskegee man arrested in Auburn; charged with breaking into vehicle, theft

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Tuskegee man was arrested in Auburn Thursday and is suspected of breaking into a vehicle and theft.
Romerio Ware, 20, is charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of property.
According to Auburn police, officers responded to a vehicle burglary call in the 2100 block of South College Street. According to the report, a vehicle was unlawfully entered, and property was stolen. During the investigation, Ware was developed as a suspect and arrested.
Ware was transported to the Lee County Jail held on a $6,000 bond.
