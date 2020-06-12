With 800 new COVID-19 cases in a day, Alabamians urged to wear masks, stay home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the Alabama Department of Public Health is again urging residents to stay home, if possible.
“COVID-19 spreads quickly, and your actions affect others," said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. "More than ever since the pandemic began, we need people to social distance, wear face coverings in public, and practice good respiratory hygiene.”
The state has seen outbreaks in the workplace, in long-term care facilities, and as a result of large gatherings, such as those that happened recently during Memorial Day, and as community transmission of the pandemic continues, ADPH says it’s safer to be at home.
More than 22,000 Alabamians have gotten the virus so far, 750 have died, and more than 2,000 have been hospitalized. While more than 13,500 are presumed to have recovered, ADPH says many people have experienced short, as well as long-term complications.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.