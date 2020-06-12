Woman arrested, man wanted after using Maryland couple’s credit card to book Columbus hotel room

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman is in jail and a man is being sought after they allegedly used a Maryland couple’s credit card to book a hotel room.
The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit received a call at approximately 10:45 a.m. on June 12 from a woman who said that her PayPal account credit card had been used to book a room at the Comfort Inn on Macon Rd. She reported that she and her husband live in Maryland and had never been to Columbus.
Members of the Financial Crimes Unit went to the Comfort Inn to investigate and were directed to the room booked with the reported credit card number.
Officers found 25-year-old Cynthia Verette Scott in the room and she was subsequently arrested.
24-year-old Jermaine McCoy booked and paid for the room with the falsely obtained credit card. McCoy also has outstanding felony arrest warrants for a similar case.
Scott is being charged with identity fraud and is being held in the Muscogee County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday, June 13 at 9:00 a.m.
