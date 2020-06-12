Young adults organize ‘march for justice’ peaceful demonstration in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Protests continue across the United States in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minnesota.
Some of the protests are taking place in the Chattahoochee Valley. Along the front lines, young men and women like Alex Ward are getting together to organize protests.
At just 20 years old, Ward is organizing “A March for Justice.” The march will begin at noon Saturday at the government center in Columbus. Ward said young or old, black or white, justice calls for action.
"There's unity in this,” said Ward. “It's not a black or white issue, it's a human issue. It's right against wrong. So, yeah that's the heart behind it."
Ward said nearly 1,000 people have responded that they’re going to the rally downtown.
