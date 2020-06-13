Albany woman crafts “Black Lives Matter” door hangers to inspire others

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Kimbalyn Moore is inspiring others by creating “Black Lives Matter” door hanger crafts hoping to spread positivity throughout the Good Life City.
“I have always loved to do things that may inspire people. That’s why I started doing crafts as a hobby to me. I just picked up the motivation to do this because of the inspiration behind the movement right now,” said Moore.
She said she wants to spread some positivity in light of the events going on across the nation right now.
“It is sad. It is not what I’d like to see happening. But, just bring something more positive to our community, if we actually did have a rally or something like that of the sort,” said Moore.
She wants her message to be heard by people from all walks of life.
“To have a sign on their front door to kind of reflect a better, more positive outcome of the situation that we’re going through with the movement,” said Moore.
She is also inspiring her children even during these difficult times.
One of Moore's sons, Rueben, who is serving in the Marines is proud of his mother.
“I’m a young mother of two grown sons and a daughter. It’s very important to me for them to know the history because one day this is going to be in the history books. And I just want them to be a part of it,” said Moore.
She said she has made about 50 “Black Lives Matter” door hanger crafts so far.
“I’ve made about 50 so far, and I have sold all of them by people placing orders online. It’s just so inspirational that all people have bought from me, black and white people. And, they’re not buying just one. They’re buying one for a neighbor, one for a church member, one for a friend or family member. And, it has just touched my heart so much,” said Moore.
She is amazed at how many lives her crafts have touched in a positive way.
“I’m just shocked that it took off like it did. It really touched my heart. You can imagine the prayers I’ve prayed when I do my crafts. And I say, Lord just go before me and help me make something that inspires the love of God,” said Moore.
She is hoping to inspire the change that's needed to find a solution to the problems being faced by the black community.
“Well, in spite of what is going on, I would hope that there is some change definitely that could take place. Even as our young black males go through being stopped by the police. Also, I would like the reflection to be on gun violence. And to just come together and unite so we don’t feel so divided so our children don’t have to grow up feeling like, it’s this side or that side, but to congregate more together, so we can come up with a solution for the problem,” said Moore.
If you would like a “Black Lives Matter” door hanger or other crafts by Moore, you can reach her at (229) 272-2732 or visit her Facebook page, Craft Envy by Kim.
