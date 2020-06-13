Applying for expungement if arrested in peaceful protest in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Columbus is recommending the people who were arrested during a protest surrounding the death of George Floyd apply to get their records expunged.
Twenty-one people were arrested in Columbus on the charge of failure to disperse following the first protest in the city May 30.
One of those charged was a 14-year-old boy. Expungement is a court ordered process in which the legal record of an arrest or criminal conviction is sealed or erased in the eyes of the law. Mayor Skip Henderson said applying for expungement can be done at the Columbus Police Department and is the first step in the process.
