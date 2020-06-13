Columbus Lions announce season cancellation due to COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Arena League (NAL) announced that the 2020 season is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, NAL announced that it had a target start date of June 13. The Columbus Lions want to thank their fans and sponsors for their continued support throughout the process of trying to work through the 2020 season, but there are too many variables within the state’s regulations to overcome.
All season ticket holders and sponsors will be contacted in the next week by the Lions’ staff .
