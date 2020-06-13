Former owner of Lee Co. truck driving school; CDL examiner sentenced in bribery scheme

Former owner of Lee Co. truck driving school; CDL examiner sentenced in bribery scheme
Gavel on wooden block (Source: WALB)
By Olivia Gunn | June 13, 2020 at 12:50 AM EDT - Updated June 13 at 12:50 AM

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men have been sentenced in a bribery scheme that involved the issuance of commercial driver’ licenses (CDL).

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 73-year-old James Welburn of Columbus was sentenced Thursday to five years probation and ordered to pay a $250,000 fine. Officials say Welburn paid former CDL examiner, Michael Jordan of Ellerslie, $25 per student to pass them if they didn’t meet the criteria.

Jordan received three years probation and a $10,000 fine.

Welburn owned American Truck Driving Academy in Lee County, Alabama.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.