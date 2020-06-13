Nearly two dozen Troup Co. jail inmates being monitored for COVID-19.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - There are approximately two dozen Troup County Jail inmates who are being monitored for coronavirus.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it will not release the exact number of inmates who are being treated for the virus as the number is subject to change due to several reasons, such as those released on bond or test positive later.
The sheriff’s office said several steps were put in place last week to help mitigate the situation. Inmates who have tested positive, those who are showing symptoms, and those who have had close contact with the virus have been isolated in separate housing units within the facility. The are also being closely monitored by jail and medical staff.
The sheriff’s office also said several jail and deputy staff have contact the virus over the last few months and have been taking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for treatment and quarantine.
