Seasonable June Weekend, But Potentially a Little Cooler Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting off the weekend with another dose of hot sunshine with some clouds around at times. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s through tomorrow with most of us on the dry side apart from a 10% chance of a stray shower or storm. Believe it or not, we may have some hope of a slight cooldown next week.
An upper level area of low pressure will stall out over the Carolinas, and bring us an increase in cloud cover Monday through Thursday of next week, preventing the afternoons from getting too hot. Highs might only manage to top out in the mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Despite the proximity of this disturbance, our rain chances look fairly low in comparison to our neighbors on the East Coast. For now, we have at best rain coverage around 20% Monday and Tuesday, the days we’re most likely to get rain. Just a stray shower or two possible for the rest of the week.
There is some uncertainty in this forecast though, as these types of weather patterns are typically difficult to get a handle on. Nevertheless, finally the weather pattern shifts again by next weekend as we turn drier, a bit sunnier, and hotter again with temperatures back in the 90s. We’ll keep you updated!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.