Seasonable June Weekend, But Potentially a Little Cooler Next Week

An upper level area of low pressure will stall out over the Carolinas, and bring us an increase in cloud cover Monday through Thursday of next week, preventing the afternoons from getting too hot. Highs might only manage to top out in the mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Despite the proximity of this disturbance, our rain chances look fairly low in comparison to our neighbors on the East Coast. For now, we have at best rain coverage around 20% Monday and Tuesday, the days we’re most likely to get rain. Just a stray shower or two possible for the rest of the week.