Playgrounds, recreational fields busy as restrictions are relaxed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Parents are now able to take their children to local playgrounds in Columbus.
On Friday, June 12, Mayor Skip Henderson announced that restrictions on city playgrounds and recreational fields will be relaxed.
Parents are happy to give their kids a place to go other than their backyard, and the kids were happy too.
“It’s been a little rough trying to work from home, them go to school from home,” said Kalynn Pistorio. “The internet kept crashing with four of us trying to use the internet at one time, so it’s definitely nice to not be stuck at home.”
Indoor facilities will remain closed for the time being. The city will reevaluate the status of COVID-19 in Muscogee County June 30.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.