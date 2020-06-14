Spotty Storms To Start The Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Quiet weather continues for Sunday across the Valley with a mix of sun & clouds & summer heat, though a stray storm can't be ruled out this evening.
A few spotty storms are possible on Monday & Tuesday as an upper low digs into the Southeast. Best rain chances will stay well to our east. The rest of the week looks dry with partly cloudy skies each afternoon.
Temperatures start off the week cooler than normal with highs in the mid-80s & lows in the lower to mid-60s. By the end the of the week, we crank up the heat, with highs next weekend soaring into the mid-90s!
The tropics are quiet with no development expected over the next 5 days.
