City of Auburn to host drive-in Independence Day fireworks show

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn is hosting a drive-in Independence Day fireworks extravaganza.
The fireworks will begin Saturday, July 4, at 9 p.m.
To view the fireworks, families are encouraged to watch from the following parking lots in their vehicles:
- Duck Samford Stadium
- 1840 E. Glenn Avenue
- Duck Samford and Bo Cavin Baseball Fields
- 333 Airport Road
- Other surrounding parking lots
Fireworks can also be viewed from the Auburn Mall parking lot as well.
The City of Auburn asks all attendees to remain in their vehicles while viewing fireworks.
Tune your car radio to 97.7 Kicker F.M. and enjoy a patriotic medley during the fireworks show.
Duck Samford Baseball Fields one through three and 1720 E. University Drive will be closed to the public to accommodate the fireworks shoot site.
Since the fireworks show is a drive-in, East University from Annalue Drive to Kent Drive will be closed at 8 p.m.
For more information contact Auburn Parks and Recreation at 334-501-2930.
