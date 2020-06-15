Columbus police searching for suspect in hit-and-run at Family Dollar on Beaver Run Rd.

By Olivia Gunn | June 15, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT - Updated June 15 at 8:02 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run accident.

The accident happened Monday shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Family Dollar on Beaver Run Road. Police say the suspect struck a parked vehicle.

Photos of the suspect and his vehicle have been released. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4033.

